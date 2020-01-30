First Quadrant L P CA Sells 12,008 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 34.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,479 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,008 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,225,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 51,842 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 47,973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,157,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 24,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $757,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Shares of CCOI stock traded down $1.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.47. 4,269 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,556. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.63. Cogent Communications Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $45.97 and a 1-year high of $74.46. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.50 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings Inc will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Cogent Communications from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cogent Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other news, Director Blake Bath sold 4,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $246,600.00. Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 2,000 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.42, for a total value of $134,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,752 shares in the company, valued at $2,005,879.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,524 shares of company stock worth $1,285,332 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.17% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, communications service providers, and other bandwidth-intensive organizations in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Brazil.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.