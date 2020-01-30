First Quadrant L P CA Sells 124,179 Shares of Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in Simply Good Foods Co (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 61.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 124,179 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned approximately 0.08% of Simply Good Foods worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SMPL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $113,240,000 after purchasing an additional 525,409 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,422,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,409,000 after acquiring an additional 117,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 427,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,304,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth about $676,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMPL stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.08. 27,293 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,959. Simply Good Foods Co has a one year low of $19.01 and a one year high of $31.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 5.64%. The firm had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.40 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Simply Good Foods Co will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Simply Good Foods in a report on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, Director James M. Kilts acquired 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $1,723,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,150,282.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo acquired 16,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.42 per share, with a total value of $398,778.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 465,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,371,978.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 112,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,741,204 over the last three months. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Simply Good Foods Company Profile

The Simply Good Foods Company develops, markets, and sells branded nutritional foods and snack products in North America and internationally. It markets nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, and confectionery products under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brand names.

