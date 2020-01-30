First Quadrant L P CA Sells 12,786 Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its stake in CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) by 60.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,410 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 12,786 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDW. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of CDW by 76.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,936,232 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $731,581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,865 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CDW by 82.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,294,177 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $282,734,000 after buying an additional 1,037,998 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in CDW by 41.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 784,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $96,678,000 after buying an additional 231,332 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in CDW by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 577,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $71,180,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in CDW by 12.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 407,976 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,279,000 after buying an additional 43,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CDW traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $133.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,772. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.73. The stock has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.07. CDW has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.12. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CDW will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of CDW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CDW has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.88.

In other news, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,880.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.43, for a total transaction of $662,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,504,422.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,052 shares of company stock valued at $15,390,634. Company insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

