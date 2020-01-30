First Quadrant L P CA Sells 13,071 Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,071 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Host Hotels and Resorts were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HST. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Host Hotels and Resorts stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 289,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,457. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a current ratio of 7.70. The company has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.15. Host Hotels and Resorts Inc has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $20.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. Host Hotels and Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In related news, Chairman Richard E. Marriott sold 160,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $2,965,209.45. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,503,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,841,603.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Host Hotels and Resorts from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.47.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 88 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 52,000 rooms.

