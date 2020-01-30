First Quadrant L P CA Sells 134,564 Shares of PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL)

First Quadrant L P CA trimmed its stake in PolyOne Co. (NYSE:POL) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,555 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 134,564 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.05% of PolyOne worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 14.8% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,370,594 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $44,749,000 after purchasing an additional 177,202 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 400,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $13,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 3,010.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,944 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $21,285,000 after purchasing an additional 630,982 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 2.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,977 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PolyOne by 55.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 67,934 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

POL stock traded down $1.47 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.13. 465,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,407. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.80. PolyOne Co. has a 1 year low of $24.47 and a 1 year high of $37.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.73.

PolyOne (NYSE:POL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. PolyOne had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 24.03%. The company had revenue of $658.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. PolyOne’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PolyOne Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised PolyOne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PolyOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet cut PolyOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of PolyOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PolyOne currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

About PolyOne

PolyOne Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in four segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; Performance Products and Solutions; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

