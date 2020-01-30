First Quadrant L P CA Sells 46,693 Shares of Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Quadrant L P CA decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,693 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 2,731.7% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,060,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952,681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 719.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 533,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,878,000 after buying an additional 468,021 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 233.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 494,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,729,000 after buying an additional 346,542 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,755,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,755,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,856,000 after buying an additional 113,887 shares during the period. 65.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,467,348. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.16. Monster Beverage Corp has a 52 week low of $52.23 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MNST has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.75.

In related news, insider Guy Carling sold 42,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $2,664,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,230,121.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total transaction of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,696,456.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. 10.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

