First Quadrant L P CA Sells 5,400 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries were worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 96.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 567,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $23,131,000 after acquiring an additional 278,694 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 405,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $17,678,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Institutional investors own 55.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.80.

HE traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.18. 5,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,367. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.25 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.24.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $771.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Further Reading: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.