First Quadrant L P CA Sells 9,562 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

First Quadrant L P CA cut its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,562 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $1,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 16.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 88.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO David E. Rush sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.53, for a total value of $294,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 54,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,346,353.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $25.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 930,685. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.50 and a 12-month high of $27.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.28.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded Builders FirstSource from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.73.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

