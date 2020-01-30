First Quadrant L P CA Sells 9,576 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

First Quadrant L P CA reduced its stake in shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 35.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,576 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.10% of CorVel worth $1,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the fourth quarter valued at about $210,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 14,581 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CorVel by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 140.4% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CorVel by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 222,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,427,000 after purchasing an additional 34,711 shares during the period. 47.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CorVel alerts:

Shares of CorVel stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $93.57. 12,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day moving average is $83.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 0.69. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $61.00 and a 1 year high of $96.45.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $146.97 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 24.46%.

In other CorVel news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.64, for a total value of $77,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Maxim Shishin sold 4,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total transaction of $330,215.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $158,214. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,383 shares of company stock valued at $1,113,195. 50.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CRVL. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

See Also: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.