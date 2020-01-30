First Quadrant L P CA Takes $2.13 Million Position in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP)

First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:DJP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,129,000. First Quadrant L P CA owned about 0.34% of iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 13.7% during the third quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 125,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 11,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN by 85.0% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 799,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,426,000 after purchasing an additional 367,176 shares in the last quarter.

DJP traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 385 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,042. iPath Bloomberg Commodity Index Total Return ETN has a 52 week low of $21.05 and a 52 week high of $23.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.12.

