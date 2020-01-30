First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) Holdings Boosted by Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 48.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,332 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $217,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMBS opened at $52.05 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.91. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.01 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

