FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

FirstCash Inc (NYSE:FCFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

FirstCash has a dividend payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of FirstCash stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Thursday, hitting $87.44. The stock had a trading volume of 376,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,353. FirstCash has a 12 month low of $78.10 and a 12 month high of $106.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.72 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

FirstCash (NYSE:FCFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.98 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCFS shares. JMP Securities lowered shares of FirstCash from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th.

About FirstCash

FirstCash, Inc operates retail-based pawn and consumer finance stores in the United States and Mexico. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including consumer electronics, jewelry, power tools, household appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails previously owned merchandise acquired through pawn forfeitures, as well as through purchases from the general public.

