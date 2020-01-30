Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,999 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $29,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Truewealth LLC raised its position in Fiserv by 70.5% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

FISV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their price target on Fiserv from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub raised Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.62.

In related news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.59, for a total value of $2,889,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 223,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,815,755.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,040,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,699,240. Fiserv Inc has a twelve month low of $81.62 and a twelve month high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $81.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.78.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fiserv Inc will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

