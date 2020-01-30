Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.95 Per Share

Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) – Stock analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 29th. B. Riley analyst S. Moss now forecasts that the savings and loans company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.03. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

FBC has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Flagstar Bancorp from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.25.

Shares of FBC traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.63. 2,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,592. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.63. Flagstar Bancorp has a 12 month low of $29.92 and a 12 month high of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 59,700 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 85,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,218 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $380,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,726 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 50,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $548,000. Institutional investors own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP James Ciroli purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $35.35 per share, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mp Thrift Investments L.P. sold 6,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.96, for a total value of $219,356,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 49.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 4.62%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.