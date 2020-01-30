FleetCor Technologies (FLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.99 per share for the quarter. FleetCor Technologies has set its FY19 guidance at $11.68-11.78 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.20. FleetCor Technologies had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 37.08%. The firm had revenue of $681.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $679.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 earnings per share. FleetCor Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect FleetCor Technologies to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE FLT opened at $319.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $294.78. FleetCor Technologies has a 52-week low of $197.61 and a 52-week high of $322.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.00, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

In other FleetCor Technologies news, insider Garnsey Colette acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.66 per share, with a total value of $50,825.00. Also, insider Eales John acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.79 per share, with a total value of $79,572.00. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on FleetCor Technologies from $322.00 to $358.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FleetCor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on FleetCor Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on FleetCor Technologies from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FleetCor Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $294.94.

FleetCor Technologies Company Profile

FleetCor Technologies, Inc provides commercial payment solutions in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers fuel payment solutions to businesses and government entities that operate vehicle fleets, as well as to oil and leasing companies, and fuel marketers. Its fuel payment products are in the form of plastic cards, electronic RFID tags, and paper vouchers to purchase fuel, oil, vehicle maintenance supplies and services, and building supplies.

