Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Flex updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS and its Q4 guidance to $0.30-0.34 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ FLEX traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,505,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,786,405. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.24.

In other Flex news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLEX. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

