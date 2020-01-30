Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.

FLEX traded down $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $12.93. 524,808 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,170,785. Flex has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.22.

FLEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Flex currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.58.

In other news, President Douglas Britt sold 15,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,313.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

