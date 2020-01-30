Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-0.34 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.8-6.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.92 billion.Flex also updated its Q4 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.30-0.34 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered Flex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Flex from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.

FLEX stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.94. 6,505,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,786,405. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.97, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Flex has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $13.76.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Flex had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Flex will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total value of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of Flex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total transaction of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,826 shares of company stock worth $1,901,232 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

