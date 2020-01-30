FLIP (FLP) Market Cap Hits $766,757.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 30th. One FLIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000145 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, HitBTC and Liquid. FLIP has a market cap of $766,757.00 and $257.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $293.25 or 0.03100587 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00195497 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000648 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00030466 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00122739 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FLIP

FLIP’s genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip. FLIP’s official website is fliptoken.gameflip.com. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken.

Buying and Selling FLIP

FLIP can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, BitForex and Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

