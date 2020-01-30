FLO (FLO) Trading 63.5% Higher This Week

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 27.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last week, FLO has traded up 63.5% against the dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.89 million and approximately $35,129.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO coin can now be bought for $0.0452 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00049470 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000309 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000034 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2013. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

Buying and Selling FLO

FLO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

