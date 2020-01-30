FlypMe (FYP) Price Hits $0.0140 on Top Exchanges

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. One FlypMe token can now be bought for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000146 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, FlypMe has traded up 20.7% against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $246,373.00 and approximately $124.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002555 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.12 or 0.03100887 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00194717 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030580 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00123197 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe was first traded on June 6th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 tokens. FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me.

Buying and Selling FlypMe

FlypMe can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the exchanges listed above.

