Forescout Technologies (FSCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Forescout Technologies to post earnings of ($0.41) per share for the quarter. Forescout Technologies has set its Q4 guidance at ($0.08-0.06) EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The firm had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Forescout Technologies to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FSCT opened at $29.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $46.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Forescout Technologies news, insider Pedro Abreu sold 8,040 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.73, for a total transaction of $287,269.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 116,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,970.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Darren J. Milliken sold 3,870 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $119,853.90. In the last three months, insiders have sold 244,231 shares of company stock worth $8,296,871. Insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

FSCT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Forescout Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.30.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

