Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,400 shares, a growth of 9.3% from the December 31st total of 234,500 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Shares of FORR stock opened at $42.46 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.25, a PEG ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.79. Forrester Research has a one year low of $30.76 and a one year high of $51.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

FORR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Forrester Research in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Forrester Research has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In other Forrester Research news, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $44,612.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $689,979. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 2,621 shares of company stock worth $103,203 in the last quarter. 43.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FORR. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Forrester Research by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 848 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Forrester Research by 504.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Forrester Research during the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. 52.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

