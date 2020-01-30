Fortinet (FTNT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Fortinet had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 19.23%. The firm had revenue of $547.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fortinet to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortinet stock opened at $117.27 on Thursday. Fortinet has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $120.44. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.34.

FTNT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub raised Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Fortinet from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.96.

In other news, EVP John Whittle sold 12,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,228,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,442 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $10,366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,306,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,765,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,961 shares of company stock valued at $12,193,482 over the last three months. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

