Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

Fortive has a dividend payout ratio of 7.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fortive to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.4%.

FTV stock opened at $75.58 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.89 and a 200-day moving average of $72.68. Fortive has a 12-month low of $63.51 and a 12-month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Fortive news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total value of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup upgraded Fortive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Fortive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.85.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

