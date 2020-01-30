Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) saw a large drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,760,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 31st total of 7,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FTV stock opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.22. Fortive has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $89.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. Wolfe Research raised Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Fortive in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 18,543 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.41, for a total transaction of $1,342,698.63. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,647.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Fortive by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,759,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,987,000 after buying an additional 2,490,746 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in Fortive by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,302,298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,286,000 after purchasing an additional 328,567 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $16,146,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier raised its position in Fortive by 1,050.5% in the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 230,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after purchasing an additional 210,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Fortive in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,317,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

