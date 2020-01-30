Fortive (FTV) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Fortive to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE FTV opened at $75.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.68. Fortive has a 12 month low of $63.51 and a 12 month high of $89.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTV. Morgan Stanley raised Fortive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Fortive from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus downgraded Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.85.

In other news, SVP Martin Gafinowitz sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $2,138,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 101,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,314.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

