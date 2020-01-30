Fortuna (FOTA) Market Cap Reaches $271,166.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last seven days, Fortuna has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. One Fortuna token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDAX, HitBTC, IDEX and FCoin. Fortuna has a total market cap of $271,166.00 and $7,520.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Fortuna Token Profile

Fortuna launched on January 27th, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 tokens. Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fortuna is medium.com/@Fota. The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io. The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain.

Buying and Selling Fortuna

Fortuna can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, Kucoin, FCoin, TOPBTC and IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fortuna using one of the exchanges listed above.

