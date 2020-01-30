Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) Price Target Raised to $72.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target points to a potential upside of 1.94% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FBHS. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $45.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Nomura increased their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

FBHS stock traded up $3.37 on Thursday, hitting $70.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,175. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.02. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $70.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.55%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.83, for a total value of $149,975.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Klein sold 110,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $6,859,491.80. Insiders have sold 243,356 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,755 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Home & Security during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 25.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, and Doors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

