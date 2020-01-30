Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) Short Interest Up 5.1% in January

Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 673,000 shares, a growth of 5.1% from the December 31st total of 640,600 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.5 days.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Forward Air has a fifty-two week low of $55.06 and a fifty-two week high of $72.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $69.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 target price on Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Forward Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWRD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,041,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Forward Air by 320.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 153,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,756,000 after acquiring an additional 116,650 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Air by 304.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,273,000 after acquiring an additional 105,284 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Forward Air during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,990,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 302,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $19,298,000 after acquiring an additional 65,326 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.