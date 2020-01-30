Forward Air (FWRD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FWRD opened at $67.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.58. Forward Air has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $72.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.53.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FWRD. Robert W. Baird set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Forward Air and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.67.

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United State and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Expedited Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload Premium Services (TLS), Intermodal, and Pool Distribution (Pool).

