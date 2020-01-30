Fountain (FTN) Trading Down 12.8% This Week

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. One Fountain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0119 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinTiger and CoinBene. Fountain has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and $109,143.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $293.95 or 0.03103563 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010569 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00197019 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030484 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.68 or 0.00123270 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Fountain Token Profile

Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 tokens. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub.

Buying and Selling Fountain

Fountain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene and CoinTiger. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

