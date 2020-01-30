Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) Shares Sold by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCA) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC owned approximately 20.98% of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Canada ETF during the third quarter valued at $75,000.

NYSEARCA:FLCA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $26.80. 4,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,545. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.71. Franklin FTSE Canada ETF has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $27.24.

