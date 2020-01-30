Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $5.51 Million Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC grew its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,209 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 3M accounts for about 2.1% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after buying an additional 472,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of 3M by 27.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,313,035 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $215,863,000 after buying an additional 282,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of 3M by 1.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,025,635 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,812,615,000 after buying an additional 207,380 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the third quarter valued at about $33,850,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of 3M by 27.6% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 611,537 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,537,000 after buying an additional 132,395 shares during the period. 66.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Eric D. Hammes sold 1,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $233,669.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Khandpur K. Ashish sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.20, for a total value of $585,660.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,216 shares of company stock worth $2,233,940. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of 3M stock traded up $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $162.51. 4,063,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,721. 3M Co has a one year low of $150.58 and a one year high of $219.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.86. The company has a market capitalization of $95.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.10.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.15). 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 9.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MMM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. UBS Group cut 3M from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wolfe Research raised 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank increased their price target on 3M from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on 3M from $162.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.92.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

