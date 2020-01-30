Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $6.48 Million Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,253 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,293 shares during the period. CVS Health comprises approximately 2.4% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $6,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,566 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 14,911 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Enterprise Financial Services Corp boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 5,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CVS shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.43.

In other news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 23,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $1,605,072.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,338,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $69.71. 8,412,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.61. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $51.72 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.