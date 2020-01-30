Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,484 shares during the period. Air Products & Chemicals makes up about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Air Products & Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

NYSE APD traded up $4.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.47. The company had a trading volume of 63,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,966. The company has a market capitalization of $52.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $234.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $226.84. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $161.06 and a twelve month high of $244.61.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.06. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 21.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Air Products & Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is 56.52%.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, Director Edward L. Monser purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.60 per share, with a total value of $47,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on APD shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $232.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $271.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $245.06.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.