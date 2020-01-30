Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Increases Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Public Storage comprises approximately 1.9% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $5,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Argus reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays set a $256.00 price objective on Public Storage and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.13.

PSA stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $224.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,022. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $199.53 and a 1 year high of $266.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $39.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 0.04. The company’s fifty day moving average is $214.59 and its 200-day moving average is $233.32.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Public Storage had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 60.98%. The business had revenue of $729.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

