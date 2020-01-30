Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Raises Stock Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,472 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Novartis makes up 2.2% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $5,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 94.3% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 330.4% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 1,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novartis by 51.7% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 10.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $95.96. The stock had a trading volume of 186,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,687. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $74.74 and a 12-month high of $96.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.51. The company has a market cap of $218.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.59.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

