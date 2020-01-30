Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Reduces Stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,764 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH comprises about 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $6,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. now owns 25,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,274,000 after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 42,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 221,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,544,000 after buying an additional 10,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 30,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get MCCORMICK & CO /SH alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America assumed coverage on MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group cut MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.00.

NYSE:MKC traded down $1.90 on Thursday, hitting $165.51. 906,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 772,770. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 1 year low of $120.49 and a 1 year high of $174.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $168.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.30. The company has a market cap of $22.07 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.13.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.62 dividend. This is a boost from MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is presently 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MCCORMICK & CO /SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.