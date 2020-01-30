Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 51,021 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,021 shares during the quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.86. 201,483 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,971. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $47.32 and a 52 week high of $54.81.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

