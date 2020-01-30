Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Trims Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC reduced its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,955 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 3,965 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips accounts for approximately 2.3% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.7% during the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 170.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 762 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COP. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $67.00 price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.67.

In other ConocoPhillips news, President William L. Jr. Bullock sold 25,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $1,618,920.76. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 32,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,079,935.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

COP traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.89. The stock had a trading volume of 6,905,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,277,600. The company has a market capitalization of $67.13 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $50.13 and a twelve month high of $71.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.68.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The energy producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 13.54%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.