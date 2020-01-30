Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,050,000 shares, an increase of 5.8% from the December 31st total of 26,510,000 shares. Currently, 10.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

In related news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,035,455 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $116,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,215 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,279,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $21,407,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 826,040 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $28,747,000 after purchasing an additional 365,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,671,000. Institutional investors own 48.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $24.84 on Thursday. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $35.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $28.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Franklin Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

