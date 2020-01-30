Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The closed-end fund reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 20.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of BEN stock traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.97. 4,621,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,028,432. Franklin Resources has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $35.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from Franklin Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BEN shares. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Franklin Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Standpoint Research initiated coverage on Franklin Resources in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set an “accumulate” rating on the stock. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.64.

In other news, EVP Craig Steven Tyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $137,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,793 shares in the company, valued at $3,137,273.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 22.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

