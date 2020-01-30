Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lessened its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 41.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,700 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 248,800 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 464,811 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 98,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,063,000. Grassi Investment Management boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 193,200 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 493,466 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 673,556 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John Joseph Stephens acquired 45,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.29 per share, with a total value of $508,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,190 shares in the company, valued at $137,625.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on FCX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.30 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.77.

NYSE FCX traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.32. The stock had a trading volume of 33,233,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,304,734. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $10.90. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a twelve month low of $8.43 and a twelve month high of $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.33 and a beta of 2.51.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,000.00%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

