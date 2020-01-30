Fresnillo (LON:FRES) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

Fresnillo (LON:FRES)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 860 ($11.31) price objective on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Fresnillo from GBX 580 ($7.63) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector performer” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.68) target price on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fresnillo from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 696.78 ($9.17).

LON FRES opened at GBX 631.80 ($8.31) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49. Fresnillo has a one year low of GBX 536.80 ($7.06) and a one year high of GBX 1,028 ($13.52). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.08, a current ratio of 7.40 and a quick ratio of 5.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 619.25 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 670.20.

Fresnillo Company Profile

Fresnillo Plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. The company's operating mines include the Fresnillo, Saucito, Ciénega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julián; development projects comprise the Pyrites Plant, and second line of the DLP at Herradura; and advanced exploration projects consist of the Juanicipio, Las Casas, Cebollitas Cluster, Centauro Deep, Centauro Pit Expansion as part of Herradura, and Orisyvo.

