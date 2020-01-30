Frisch Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 0.8% of Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Frisch Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 21,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,599,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.60% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on T shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.25.

AT&T stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,158,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,524,652. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $268.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $28.92 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 8.97%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.