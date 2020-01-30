FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.21

FS Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:FSBW) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 4th. This is an increase from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

FS Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 14.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $6.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.3%.

Shares of FS Bancorp stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.01. FS Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $64.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.18. The company has a market cap of $271.76 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.08.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by ($0.27). FS Bancorp had a net margin of 20.16% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The company had revenue of $23.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.15 million. Analysts expect that FS Bancorp will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FSBW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James cut shares of FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FS Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other news, Director Marina Cofer-Wildsmith sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $125,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,432. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.14, for a total transaction of $228,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $666,252.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,052 shares of company stock worth $421,504. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

