FSI Group LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

FSI Group LLC reduced its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,754 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 7.6% of FSI Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. FSI Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 83,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 18,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Co set a $34.00 target price on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $32.95. The stock had a trading volume of 23,539,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,636,520. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $296.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Bank of America Corp has a 12-month low of $26.21 and a 12-month high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.15% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.