FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

FuelCell Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FCEL) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Craig Hallum downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FuelCell Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub raised FuelCell Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $1.73 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.97 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.59. FuelCell Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.13 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The energy company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 127.68% and a negative return on equity of 66.94%. The firm had revenue of $11.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TSP Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $4,029,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of FuelCell Energy by 1,562.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 651,090 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 611,926 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $182,000. 4.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

