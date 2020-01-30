Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) Updates FY 2019 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) updated its FY 2019

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.26-7.26 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.42-35.42 billion.

OTCMKTS:FJTSY opened at $19.87 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Fujitsu has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $20.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Fujitsu alerts:

Fujitsu (OTCMKTS:FJTSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Fujitsu had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 2.25%. The company had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Fujitsu will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Fujitsu from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Fujitsu from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th.

Fujitsu Company Profile

Fujitsu Limited operates as an information and communication technology (ICT) company. The company's Technology Solutions segment offers system integration services, including system construction and business applications; consulting services; front-end technologies comprising ATMs, point-of-sale systems, etc.; and outsourcing services, including datacenters, ICT and application operation/management, SaaS, business process outsourcing, etc.

Read More: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Fujitsu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fujitsu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.